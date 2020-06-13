Apartment List
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA

$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Four Seasons
17 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
$
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,185
1733 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.

Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

Johnson Village
1 Unit Available
703 Rainier Road
703 Rainier Road, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
703 Rainier Road Available 07/01/20 703 Rainier Road - Looking for a place to call your own this upcoming season? Well look no further because this beautiful townhome is just the place to be! Located in Charlottesville this 3 bed 3 bath wonder is

Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1426 Briarcliff Ave
1426 Briarcliff Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1320 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated single family home near UVa and Downtown - Property Id: 285315 Nicely updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom one-level home with full clean and dry unfinished basement nestled between UVa and Downtown! Remodeled eat-in

Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
114 A Cleveland Ave
114 Cleveland Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1124 sqft
Frysprings / UVA Area 3 bdrm 2 bathroom 114 Cleveland Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903 - Beautiful home in quiet country setting in the City of Charlottesville Frysprings Area Stucco Cottage.

Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
209 Burnet St
209 Burnet St, Charlottesville, VA
209 Burnet St Available 06/15/20 209 Burnet St - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this single family home at The Park at Burnet Commons. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
113 C Melbourne Park Circle
113 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2058 sqft
113 C Melbourne Park Circle Available 08/03/20 113 - C Melbourne Park Circle - Take some time to visit this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a fully finished basement.

Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

Barracks Rugby
1 Unit Available
1715 RUGBY AVE
1715 Rugby Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1433 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious house in desirable Rugby Ave neighborhood available now! Each room in this house is wonderfully large and full of light.

Fifeville
1 Unit Available
921 CHERRY AVE
921 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
STUDENT ONLY RENTAL! Private & spacious ONE-BEDROOM's available now in a SHARED, beautiful, historic five-bedroom house! Located within walking distance to UVA Medical Center, UVA Grounds, West Main Street, & Downtown Mall.

June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report. Charlottesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlottesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Charlottesville rents increased over the past month

Charlottesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville stand at $1,128 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,301 for a two-bedroom. Charlottesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlottesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlottesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Charlottesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Charlottesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Charlottesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,301 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Charlottesville.
    • While Charlottesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlottesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Charlottesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

