29 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA with gym

An independent city, Charlottesville lives by its own rules. Okay, not really, but the people here tend to march to the beat of their own drum. It seems like all 43,000 and counting of this city’s residents are very happy to call C-Ville their home. Chock full of history, home to the University of Virginia and offering a hip and unique downtown area, Charlottesville should definitely be on the radar of anyone looking for a great, affordable place to snag an apartment rental, such as yourself....

Though the cost of living in Virginia is relatively high, affordable apartment rental options are endless in Charlottesville, and some happen to be a bit on the inexpensive side. So whether you have money to spend or are balling on a budget, there is an apartment in Charlottesville for you.

Renting a standard one-bedroom in Charlottesville will usually run you between $699and $870 a month. Apartments here aren’t short on amenities as most feature swimming pools, breakfast bars, running trails, pet parks, fitness centers, wi-fi, some paid utilities, and in unit washer and dryers. For those academic residents, one-bedroom apartments in college/off-campus housing will run about $585 (separate bedroom, shared common space) and have study areas, individual leases, fitness centers and wi-fi. Those looking for a larger pad or moving with a roomie will be happy to know that two-bedrooms range from $760 to $1100, with the median price falling at about $1050.

If high end rentals are what you’re after, Charlottesville offers up luxury apartments, flats and townhomes (such as the Woodlands of Charlottesville) that feature everything from hardwood floors, views, washer and dryer, fitness centers, a club house and even fully furnished apartments. These luxury rentals will cost between $1380 and $1600 for a two or three bedroom apartment.

FYI, going green is big in Charlottesville, so many communities will be eager to tell you that they are a “green community.” Besides bragging rights, this means recycling will often be included in your trash pick-up for no extra fee.

In terms of deposits, they can run anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of rental you’re looking for and the community it’s in. Pets are accepted in most apartment rentals with a deposit and often require a monthly pet rent of about $20.

Once you’ve settled into your new Charlottesville apartment, you have trouble finding a dull moment around town. It’s a very small city with lots to do. From the Virginia Film Festival and the huge Fourth of July celebration to simply hanging out at The Corner to catch the thriving indie music scene or a wine and beer tour, Charlottesville is bound to have something for you. Good luck out there and happy hunting! See more