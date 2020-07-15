/
/
/
University of Virginia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:39 AM
67 Apartments For Rent Near University of Virginia
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Locust Grove
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1624 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104-D Melbourne Park in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Venable
908 Rosser Ln.
908 Rosser Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Fabulous location near University - Property Id: 315650 AMAZING LOCATION! Highly desired RUGBY neighborhood in heart of UVa. This charming 1950's bungalow is an easy walk to the Rotunda and a quick ride to downtown.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
973 sqft
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3452 sqft
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
200 GARRETT ST
200 Garrett Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2060 sqft
VACANT & CLEAN - Luxurious, expansive 4th floor unit offers city & mountain views to the West, North & South.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
2083 Kober Way
2083 Kober Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1739 sqft
Move-in Ready, Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - AVAILABLE NOW - *Interior photos coming soon! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
604 Wilder Dr.
604 Wilder Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Villas At Southern Ridge Condominiums
1221 VILLA LN
1221 Villa Lane, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
Beautiful updated top floor 3 BR, 2 bath, w/ den/office in the Villas at Southern Ridge. Conveniently located in Charlottesville just minutes away from the University of Virginia campus, the Downtown Mall, and the UVA Medical Center.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
408 Hedge Street
408 Hedge Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1124 sqft
408 Hedge Street Available 06/15/20 408 Hedge St- Downtown Charlottesville - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just blocks from the Downtown Mall.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10th and Page
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.