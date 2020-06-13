/
strasburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Strasburg, VA📍
201 CAPON STREET
201 Capon Street, Strasburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Conveniently located 2 Bedroom Apartment in Strasburg. This Charming two level apartment has hardwood floors, 2 window a/c units provided, flat screen television in Kitchen, Extra Deep Freezer located in the kitchen. Convenient to I81 and Rt. 11.
216 W KING STREET
216 West King Street, Strasburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Come take a look at this 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs apartment in downtown Strasburg. Just walking distance from local shops, restaurants, and more. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.
136 N Place Ln., APT 6
136 North Place Lane, Strasburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
2 BRs and 1 Full Bath Well maintained w/recent upgrades. Owner pays water/sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric. Central HVAC System. Coin-operated laundry on site.
136 NORTH PLACE LANE
136 N Place, Strasburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. IN WALKING DISTANCE OF MAIN STREET. COIN OPERATED WASHER AND DRYER IN HALLWAY. NO PETS
Results within 10 miles of Strasburg
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
***Coming Soon***Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
10158 Stonewall Jackson Hwy
10158 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Warren County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1250 sqft
Large 2 bedroom apartment with huge enclosed porch for storage or just to relax in a nice and private wooded location about a half mile south of Front Royal off 340. 2 large bedrooms both connect to 1 full bathroom between bedrooms.
408 BLACK BEAR ROAD
408 Black Bear Road, Shenandoah County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
768 sqft
River Frontage Cabin in "The Shenandoah". Offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area & kitchen. Large Deck overlooking Massanutten Mountain and the River. Heat Pump for heating & air.
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.
55 DIVOT COURT
55 Divot Court, Warren County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2712 sqft
Beautiful Two Story home with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Total Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Full Basement, Fenced Yard. Located in Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision, Convieniently located near I66 and 522.
1196 HITES ROAD
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied.
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Strasburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $850.
Some of the colleges located in the Strasburg area include James Madison University, and Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Strasburg from include Winchester, Harrisonburg, Gainesville, Martinsburg, and Charles Town.