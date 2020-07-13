56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Linden Lane
2427 Peyton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1000 sqft
You’ll love where you live at Linden Lane! Located just down the street from the new Shops at Stonefield, this community offers spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment homes that are affordably priced in this up and coming area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
146 BROOKWOOD DR
146 Brookwood Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1606 sqft
Available Oct. 1st, 2020. Lease term through 6/30/21. Security Deposit of $1750 due at lease signing. Pets considered pending landlord approval. No utilities included. Possibility to renew lease beginning 7/1/2021.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
604 Wilder Dr.
604 Wilder Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2348 sqft
Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
1107 SE 6TH ST
1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker).

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

July 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report. Charlottesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlottesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Charlottesville rents held steady over the past month

Charlottesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville stand at $1,127 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,301 for a two-bedroom. Charlottesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlottesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Charlottesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Charlottesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Charlottesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Charlottesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,301 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Charlottesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlottesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Charlottesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

