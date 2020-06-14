23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA

Apartment List
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with

Fifeville
1 Unit Available
750 Walker Sq, Apt #2B
750 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall with spacious floor plan.

Fifeville
1 Unit Available
725 Walker Square #1-A - 1
725 Walker Square, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus. **Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.

10th and Page
1 Unit Available
Standard at Charlottesville
853 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
1083 sqft
Looking for someone to take over a lease for next year (2020-21) at The Standard. 2 Bed, 2 Bath deluxe room comes with furniture (and pool table). 10-15 min walk to UVA. Would be living with 1 male roommate.

Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 CHELSEA DR
109 Chelsea Drive, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
400 sqft
STUDENT ONLY RENTAL - BEDROOMS FOR RENT IN SHARED HOME. Available Aug 1, 2020 - Spacious 1BR suite available in beautiful, modern home.

Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5
207 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
350 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Frys Spring area. Refrigerator, Stove and community washer/dryer included. Nice backyard with large back deck for sitting area.Walking/biking distance to downtown, UVa, 64.

10th and Page
1 Unit Available
346 10-1/2 St NW
346 10 1/2 St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
461 sqft
346 10-1/2 St NW Adorable 1 Bedroom House Available! - 1 BR/ 1 Bath house conveniently located on 10-1/2 Street. Bring your pets and enjoy being close to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.

Venable
1 Unit Available
1311 WERTLAND ST
1311 Wertland Street, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Available now! Wonderfully mostly furnished studio condominium on THE CORNER at UVA. Steps to everything UVA! Space can be used as commercial or residential
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2745 Gatewood Cir
2745 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2673 Gatewood Cir
2673 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

Loftlands
1 Unit Available
325 LOFTLANDS DR
325 Loftlands Farm, Albemarle County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Private yet easy to shopping and Charlottesville.

Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Charlottesville Rent Report. Charlottesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Charlottesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Charlottesville rents increased over the past month

Charlottesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville stand at $1,128 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,301 for a two-bedroom. Charlottesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Charlottesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Charlottesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Charlottesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Charlottesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Charlottesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,301 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Charlottesville.
    • While Charlottesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Charlottesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Charlottesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

