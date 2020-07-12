The 12 Twelve

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 security deposit for 2 bedroom apartments; $300 security deposit for 1 bedroom apartments
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month for one pet; $30/month for two pets
restrictions: No weight limit restrictions; however, breed restrictions include: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids
Dogs
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $20