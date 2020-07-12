All apartments in Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA
The 12 Twelve
The 12 Twelve

1212 Cedars Ct · (434) 478-0581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 Cedars Ct, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Barracks Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 12 Twelve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Every detail in these new apartment homes is selected & quality crafted with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. The kitchen features an inviting eat-in bar with quartz countertop. Bedrooms feature Custom Built closets that bring organization and high-end style directly to you each day. Laundry machines are state of the art and front-loading with adjacent storage, and each new Apartment is prewired for wall mounted Televisions and easily accessible USB charging stations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 security deposit for 2 bedroom apartments; $300 security deposit for 1 bedroom apartments
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month for one pet; $30/month for two pets
restrictions: No weight limit restrictions; however, breed restrictions include: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids
Dogs
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 12 Twelve have any available units?
The 12 Twelve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does The 12 Twelve have?
Some of The 12 Twelve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 12 Twelve currently offering any rent specials?
The 12 Twelve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 12 Twelve pet-friendly?
Yes, The 12 Twelve is pet friendly.
Does The 12 Twelve offer parking?
Yes, The 12 Twelve offers parking.
Does The 12 Twelve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 12 Twelve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 12 Twelve have a pool?
Yes, The 12 Twelve has a pool.
Does The 12 Twelve have accessible units?
Yes, The 12 Twelve has accessible units.
Does The 12 Twelve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 12 Twelve has units with dishwashers.
