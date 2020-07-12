/
102 Apartments for rent in Ridge St., Charlottesville, VA
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
100 Roy Place
100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods.
146 BROOKWOOD DR
146 Brookwood Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1606 sqft
Available Oct. 1st, 2020. Lease term through 6/30/21. Security Deposit of $1750 due at lease signing. Pets considered pending landlord approval. No utilities included. Possibility to renew lease beginning 7/1/2021.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy
1107 SE 6TH ST
1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker).
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.
804 East Jefferson Unit
804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion.
123 Sundrops Ct
123 Sundrops Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
123 Sundrops Ct Available 08/10/20 123 Sundrops Ct - Available Now! - Do not miss out on this beautiful home in Lake Reynovia! Great floor plan with a large living space, three levels, and spacious bedrooms! This location is convenient to everything
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit + One Month Free! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.
1517 AMHERST ST
1517 Amherst Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
The kitchen is completely updated with newly installed dishwasher, microwave, countertops and sink in the kitchen. Excellent access to UVA and downtown; UVA and city buses.
290 WINDFIELD CIR
290 Windfield Circle, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1,800 square foot home offers all the amenities of city living from a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac.
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.
212 MONTE VISTA AVE
212 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1722 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated c. 1920 Fry's Spring farmhouse available now for rent. The flexible floor plan offers 4 BRs, 2 renovated full baths & a remarkable kitchen that opens to sunny living space.
609 East Market Street
609 East Market St, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 609 East Market Street in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
561 ROLLING VALLEY CT
561 Rolling Valley Ct, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2140 sqft
Here is that great home you've been looking for. Plenty of space, eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, hardwoods, literally minutes to downtown. Pets considered. Available July 1