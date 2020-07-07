Amenities
Fifth Street Place is a brand-new apartment community located less than 3 miles from the University of Virginia, and just minutes away from downtown Charlottesville. The new 5th Street Station, a new shopping center featuring Wegmans, PetSmart, AC Moore, Field & Stream, Panera and more, is less than a mile away. Our residents enjoy the convenience of never being far away from everything!Our modern one and two-bedroom floor plans are crafted with finishes that will impress. Apartment amenities include granite countertops with eat-in bars, modern fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, plank flooring, large walk-in closets, and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy a vast array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center with Fitness On DemandTM, and a game room with billiards table, poker table, giant Scrabble wall and shuffleboard.Stop by for a tour and make Fifth Street Place your new home!