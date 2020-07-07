All apartments in Charlottesville
Fifth Street Place
Fifth Street Place

411 Afton Pond Ct · (719) 602-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Apartments! PEP receive Waived Admin Fee $150.00 savings!
Location

411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0219 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 0217 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5121 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 5110 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 5312 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fifth Street Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Fifth Street Place is a brand-new apartment community located less than 3 miles from the University of Virginia, and just minutes away from downtown Charlottesville. The new 5th Street Station, a new shopping center featuring Wegmans, PetSmart, AC Moore, Field & Stream, Panera and more, is less than a mile away. Our residents enjoy the convenience of never being far away from everything!Our modern one and two-bedroom floor plans are crafted with finishes that will impress. Apartment amenities include granite countertops with eat-in bars, modern fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, plank flooring, large walk-in closets, and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy a vast array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center with Fitness On DemandTM, and a game room with billiards table, poker table, giant Scrabble wall and shuffleboard.Stop by for a tour and make Fifth Street Place your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to $400
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $33 or $48 Utility fee: water, sewer, trash, recycling, and pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions, 100lb weight restriction
Parking Details: Open parking, 2 cars/unit.
Storage Details: Small unit $25/month (3x5), Large unit $40/month (3x10)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fifth Street Place have any available units?
Fifth Street Place has 12 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Fifth Street Place have?
Some of Fifth Street Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fifth Street Place currently offering any rent specials?
Fifth Street Place is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Apartments! PEP receive Waived Admin Fee $150.00 savings!
Is Fifth Street Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Fifth Street Place is pet friendly.
Does Fifth Street Place offer parking?
Yes, Fifth Street Place offers parking.
Does Fifth Street Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fifth Street Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifth Street Place have a pool?
Yes, Fifth Street Place has a pool.
Does Fifth Street Place have accessible units?
Yes, Fifth Street Place has accessible units.
Does Fifth Street Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fifth Street Place has units with dishwashers.

