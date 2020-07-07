Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool pool table shuffle board package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar concierge fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal playground smoke-free community

Fifth Street Place is a brand-new apartment community located less than 3 miles from the University of Virginia, and just minutes away from downtown Charlottesville. The new 5th Street Station, a new shopping center featuring Wegmans, PetSmart, AC Moore, Field & Stream, Panera and more, is less than a mile away. Our residents enjoy the convenience of never being far away from everything!Our modern one and two-bedroom floor plans are crafted with finishes that will impress. Apartment amenities include granite countertops with eat-in bars, modern fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, plank flooring, large walk-in closets, and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy a vast array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center with Fitness On DemandTM, and a game room with billiards table, poker table, giant Scrabble wall and shuffleboard.Stop by for a tour and make Fifth Street Place your new home!