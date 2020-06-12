/
/
woodstock
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, VA📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
522 HOTCHKISS DRIVE
522 Hotchkiss Dr, Woodstock, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath townhouse. Spacious living and family areas. Open concept kitchen and dining area. Close to town amenities and easy commute to I81
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
145 S MAIN STREET
145 South Main Street, Woodstock, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
One bedroom studio apartment. Water/Sewer , Electric and Heat INCLUDED in rent. You will have to provide your own window unit A/C. No pets. No smoking in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
309 S SUMMIT AVENUE
309 South Summit Avenue, Woodstock, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Well maintained rancher near town park! Open kitchen/ dining / living room, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bath upstairs, den/study, full basement with bath. Large back yard, town water & sewer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 N MAIN STREET
106 North Main Street, Woodstock, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment above PJ Designs. Water, Sewer, & Trash included. No washer, No dryer on premises. Apartment located on 2nd floor. Window Units allowed at tenant expense. NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1290 OX RD
1290 Ox Road, Woodstock, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1195 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3rd Floor Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Rent is $995.00 plus additional $43.77 toward Water, Sewer, Trash. Pets are on a case by case basis with $300 Non-refundable pet deposit per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 KOONTZ STREET
103 Koontz St, Edinburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Brand New Duplex's in the town of Edinburg. Community location near town park, also convenient for I-81 commuters. Upscale with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings in great room with living room & kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 HIGH STREET S
112 S High St, Edinburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom upstairs apartment in Edinburg. Includes eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors in bedroom. Tenant pays for own water and oil heat.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
408 BLACK BEAR ROAD
408 Black Bear Road, Shenandoah County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
768 sqft
River Frontage Cabin in "The Shenandoah". Offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area & kitchen. Large Deck overlooking Massanutten Mountain and the River. Heat Pump for heating & air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodstock rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodstock area include James Madison University, and Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodstock from include Winchester, Harrisonburg, Martinsburg, Charles Town, and Warrenton.