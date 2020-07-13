All apartments in Charlottesville
659 Woodburn Court · (434) 290-4234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood. The community consists of split-level duplexes that feature carpet flooring, intimate outdoor balconies, and comfortable living spaces. Residents will also enjoy private parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $400 security deposit (one-time deposit, which is applicable for refund at move out)
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time cleaning fee; non-refundable)
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: Each apartment includes two free off-street parking spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woods have any available units?
The Woods has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Woods have?
Some of The Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woods currently offering any rent specials?
The Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woods is pet friendly.
Does The Woods offer parking?
Yes, The Woods offers parking.
Does The Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woods have a pool?
No, The Woods does not have a pool.
Does The Woods have accessible units?
No, The Woods does not have accessible units.
Does The Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woods has units with dishwashers.
