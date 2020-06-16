109 CHELSEA DR

Amenities

STUDENT ONLY RENTAL - BEDROOMS FOR RENT IN SHARED HOME. Available Aug 1, 2020 - Spacious 1BR suite available in beautiful, modern home. 10min walk to UVa Central Grounds! One of four exceptional suites in the house, each with its personal lock and each featuring spacious bedroom with private, attached full bath. Suite has a built-in desk and a large walk-in closet. Shared common areas are living room, fully equipped kitchen, and laundry room with washer/dryer. Off-street parking included. Located between Stadium Road and JPA, these modern suites offer great proximity to various university facilities, the Corner, as well as restaurants and businesses in the Fry's Spring area. No smokers. No pets. Single-occupancy only for each room.