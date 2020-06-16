All apartments in Charlottesville
109 CHELSEA DR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:47 PM

109 CHELSEA DR

109 Chelsea Drive · (434) 981-5000
Location

109 Chelsea Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Jefferson Park Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-4 · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

STUDENT ONLY RENTAL - BEDROOMS FOR RENT IN SHARED HOME. Available Aug 1, 2020 - Spacious 1BR suite available in beautiful, modern home. 10min walk to UVa Central Grounds! One of four exceptional suites in the house, each with its personal lock and each featuring spacious bedroom with private, attached full bath. Suite has a built-in desk and a large walk-in closet. Shared common areas are living room, fully equipped kitchen, and laundry room with washer/dryer. Off-street parking included. Located between Stadium Road and JPA, these modern suites offer great proximity to various university facilities, the Corner, as well as restaurants and businesses in the Fry's Spring area. No smokers. No pets. Single-occupancy only for each room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 CHELSEA DR have any available units?
109 CHELSEA DR has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 CHELSEA DR have?
Some of 109 CHELSEA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 CHELSEA DR currently offering any rent specials?
109 CHELSEA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 CHELSEA DR pet-friendly?
No, 109 CHELSEA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 109 CHELSEA DR offer parking?
Yes, 109 CHELSEA DR does offer parking.
Does 109 CHELSEA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 CHELSEA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 CHELSEA DR have a pool?
No, 109 CHELSEA DR does not have a pool.
Does 109 CHELSEA DR have accessible units?
No, 109 CHELSEA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 109 CHELSEA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 CHELSEA DR has units with dishwashers.
