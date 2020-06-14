40 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA with garage

Apartment List
Charlottesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher. Gas, water, sewer heating and cooling included. Tenant will need electric power (Dominion) for lightning and appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Venable
1 Unit Available
1209 John St
1209 John Street, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2304 sqft
Townhouse as close to the Corner as you can get! Walk to the Corner, UVa Hospital, and Central Grounds. 4 BD/4 BA w hdwd floors & berber carpeting, 9' ceilings, SS appliances, fireplace, patio, and garage! Avail June! townhouse

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2085 KOBER WAY
2085 Kober Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1765 sqft
The Towns at Stonefield are a unique and centrally located community featuring exceptional quality and incredible convenience!. Walk to Trader Joe's, the shops at Stonefield, a movie theater, numerous restaurants and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Johnson Village
1 Unit Available
904 BING LN
904 Bing Lane, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2285 sqft
Available June 1. Beautiful four bedroom, three bath townhouse conveniently located to UVA hospital, UVA, mid-town and Historic Downtown Charlottesville. This home has a deck which gets lots of sun as well as a patio. Two car detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
200 GARRETT ST
200 Garrett Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2060 sqft
VACANT & CLEAN - Luxurious, expansive 4th floor unit offers city & mountain views to the West, North & South.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1255 Chatham Ridge
1255 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2154 sqft
1255 Chatham Ridge Available 07/15/20 1255 Chatham Ridge - 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with 1 car garage in Riverrun. 3 bedrooms are on the top floor and 1 bedroom is on the 1st level where you come in.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,
An independent city, Charlottesville lives by its own rules. Okay, not really, but the people here tend to march to the beat of their own drum. It seems like all 43,000 and counting of this city’s residents are very happy to call C-Ville their home. Chock full of history, home to the University of Virginia and offering a hip and unique downtown area, Charlottesville should definitely be on the radar of anyone looking for a great, affordable place to snag an apartment rental, such as yourself....

Though the cost of living in Virginia is relatively high, affordable apartment rental options are endless in Charlottesville, and some happen to be a bit on the inexpensive side. So whether you have money to spend or are balling on a budget, there is an apartment in Charlottesville for you.

Renting a standard one-bedroom in Charlottesville will usually run you between $699and $870 a month. Apartments here aren’t short on amenities as most feature swimming pools, breakfast bars, running trails, pet parks, fitness centers, wi-fi, some paid utilities, and in unit washer and dryers. For those academic residents, one-bedroom apartments in college/off-campus housing will run about $585 (separate bedroom, shared common space) and have study areas, individual leases, fitness centers and wi-fi. Those looking for a larger pad or moving with a roomie will be happy to know that two-bedrooms range from $760 to $1100, with the median price falling at about $1050.

If high end rentals are what you’re after, Charlottesville offers up luxury apartments, flats and townhomes (such as the Woodlands of Charlottesville) that feature everything from hardwood floors, views, washer and dryer, fitness centers, a club house and even fully furnished apartments. These luxury rentals will cost between $1380 and $1600 for a two or three bedroom apartment.

FYI, going green is big in Charlottesville, so many communities will be eager to tell you that they are a “green community.” Besides bragging rights, this means recycling will often be included in your trash pick-up for no extra fee.

In terms of deposits, they can run anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of rental you’re looking for and the community it’s in. Pets are accepted in most apartment rentals with a deposit and often require a monthly pet rent of about $20.

Once you’ve settled into your new Charlottesville apartment, you have trouble finding a dull moment around town. It’s a very small city with lots to do. From the Virginia Film Festival and the huge Fourth of July celebration to simply hanging out at The Corner to catch the thriving indie music scene or a wine and beer tour, Charlottesville is bound to have something for you. Good luck out there and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

