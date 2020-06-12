/
10 Apartments for rent in Lexington, VA📍
533 Taylor Street
533 Taylor Street, Lexington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1944 sqft
533 Taylor Street Available 08/01/20 4 BR 1 Bath in Historic Lexington - This 4 BR 1 BA home located in a great neighborhood in town across from Kids Playce park. This home in in the process of being painted and having the floors refinished.
106 Oakview Drive
106 Oakview Drive, Lexington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1298 sqft
106 Oakview Drive Available 08/01/20 3 BR 1 BA Home - Available 8.1.20. This 3 BR 1 BA furnished Brick Ranch is located in a quiet neighborhood just a short walk from Historic Downtown Lexington.
906 Ruffner Place
906 Ruffner Place, Lexington, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
950 sqft
Large 1 BR Apt incl utilities - Large 1BR, 1 Ba apartment in the lower level of a home on a quiet street in the country club area. The apartment gets lots of light and has its own outside access with new laminate floors and fresh paint.
217 McClung Pl
217 Mcclung Place, Lexington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1064 sqft
3 BR 2 BA Cottage - This 3 BR 2 BA cottage is close to town and within walking distance to schools, parks, and shopping. Bright and airy with new paint and open kitchen/living room. Large deck and level yard.
550 Borden Road Unit B11
550 Borden Rd, Lexington, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
550 Borden Road Unit B11 Available 06/01/20 !BR, 1 Ba Condo at Borden Commons - ! BR, 1 Ba Condo in Borden Commons close to W&L . Central heat and AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644579)
Results within 5 miles of Lexington
99 Appalachian Rise
99 Appalachian Rise, East Lexington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
99 Appalachian Rise Available 09/01/20 3 BR 2 BA Brick Ranch - 3 BR 2 BA Brick Ranch close to Historic Lexington. New Paint, architectural shingles, replacement windows, full partially finished basement with heat. Very clean and available 9.15.18.
300 Vista Links Drive
300 Vista Links Drive, Buena Vista, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2261 sqft
3 BR 2.5 Bath Custom Home - This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus an office all overlooking the Vista Links Golf Course and minutes from schools, shopping, and Historic Lexington, VA.
36 Westley Chapel Rd
36 Wesley Chapel Road, Rockbridge County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2016 sqft
Beatifulf brick home - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home that has a wrap around porch a basement and shed, come with Fridge and Stove. Hardwood floors, and a beautiful view. Lots of yard to enjoy. Well water. Animals considered with deposit. (RLNE4864518)
187 Thoroughbred Cir.
187 Thoroughbred Circle, East Lexington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1148 sqft
187 Thoroughbred Cir. Available 08/01/20 3 BR 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 3 BR 2.5 bath townhouse has laminate flooring throughout the living space and carpet in the bedrooms. Master has a bathroom en suite. Two other bedrooms share upstairs bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington
3889 North Lee Hwy Apt B5
3889 North Lee Highway, Rockbridge County, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
Large living room. Modern kitchen with stove and refrigerator. One bedroom, one full bathroom. Central air, heat is heat pump. Porch. Washer and dryer on premises. Large living room. Modern kitchen with stove and refrigerator.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lexington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Lexington area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.