Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4946 Trail Vista Ln

4946 Trail Vista Lane · (571) 264-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA 20151

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4946 Trail Vista Ln · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000!
Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed. Looks and feels brand new! Located at the Preserves at Westfields! Only lightly lived-in, this stunning contemporary is airy with high ceilings and tall windows. Loads of high-end builder upgrades throughout include wide-plank hardwood floors, white quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and a fabulous 4th level with luxurious owner's suite and terrace.! Chefs will love the extended island kitchen, gas cooktop and generous pantry. Plus, it's open to the living area for easy entertaining. 2-Car garage offers private parking and storage.

(RLNE5803466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have any available units?
4946 Trail Vista Ln has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have?
Some of 4946 Trail Vista Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 Trail Vista Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4946 Trail Vista Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 Trail Vista Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does offer parking.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have a pool?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have accessible units?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4946 Trail Vista Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4946 Trail Vista Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
