4946 Trail Vista Ln

PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000!

Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed. Looks and feels brand new! Located at the Preserves at Westfields! Only lightly lived-in, this stunning contemporary is airy with high ceilings and tall windows. Loads of high-end builder upgrades throughout include wide-plank hardwood floors, white quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and a fabulous 4th level with luxurious owner's suite and terrace.! Chefs will love the extended island kitchen, gas cooktop and generous pantry. Plus, it's open to the living area for easy entertaining. 2-Car garage offers private parking and storage.



