Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets fireplace

As good as new Townhome in prime location. 4 floors of modern luxury, Roof top terrace with built in fireplace, Walk into a huge mudroom to first floor w a bedroom with full bath,walk up to the second floor with wood floors/stairs opening to a gourmet kitchen with built in balcony access, 2 large bedrooms w walk in closets & Retreat on the third floor, Master suite on 4th floor access to roof top terrace.