4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access. Family Room lead to Spacious , Relaxing Deck with fully fenced Backyard. Upper Level Features : 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, up stair small living room. Owner will use one garage. Repair deductible $75. Tenant responsible for all utilities, Trash. Close to Shopping centers, Walmart, Costco, restaurants. Easy Access to I-66 and major routes. ** Pets will be accepted on case by case basis**. Available Now.