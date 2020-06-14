All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 PM

4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE

4618 Fillingame Drive · (703) 986-3257
Location

4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access. Family Room lead to Spacious , Relaxing Deck with fully fenced Backyard. Upper Level Features : 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, up stair small living room. Owner will use one garage. Repair deductible $75. Tenant responsible for all utilities, Trash. Close to Shopping centers, Walmart, Costco, restaurants. Easy Access to I-66 and major routes. ** Pets will be accepted on case by case basis**. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have any available units?
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have?
Some of 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
