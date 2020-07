Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

MUST SEE! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this beautiful 6 bedroom home features wood flooring throughout main and upper levels as well as high-end tile on lower level. Upgraded kitchen appliances and counters. Lower level with walkout features bedroom, full bath and exercise room. Lot features many trees and large Trex deck. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Available 8/1.