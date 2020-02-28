4411 LEES CORNER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Ready, Freshly Painted.FABULOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION BACKING TO WOODED PRKLND*New granite just got installed.Bright Living room is filled with sunlight that glistens off the hardwoods.Room for gardens in back yard. Newly updated KIT W/ UPGRD Fridge, *eat-in area with walk-out to patio & backyard *Formal DIN RM W/CRWN MOLD*LIV RM W/ BRGHT BOW WNDW*MSTR BDRM W/IT'S OWN M.BATH.Close to all shopping and transportation. min to Fairoaks mall, Dulles Airport and 15 min to Vienna metro station.