4411 LEES CORNER ROAD
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

4411 LEES CORNER ROAD

4411 Lees Corner Road · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Ready, Freshly Painted.FABULOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION BACKING TO WOODED PRKLND*New granite just got installed.Bright Living room is filled with sunlight that glistens off the hardwoods.Room for gardens in back yard. Newly updated KIT W/ UPGRD Fridge, *eat-in area with walk-out to patio & backyard *Formal DIN RM W/CRWN MOLD*LIV RM W/ BRGHT BOW WNDW*MSTR BDRM W/IT'S OWN M.BATH.Close to all shopping and transportation. min to Fairoaks mall, Dulles Airport and 15 min to Vienna metro station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have any available units?
4411 LEES CORNER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have?
Some of 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4411 LEES CORNER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD offer parking?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4411 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
