4321 SILAS HUTCHINSON DRIVE

Must See 4 Bedroom Detached Home in Pleasant Valley. This home is a spacious split-level layout with an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, newer sink/faucet, painted cabinets, & newer stainlesssteel appliances. An expansive deck overlooks a lush fenced backyard. Master Suite with separate sitting area and a remodeled bath with freestanding tub and separate shower. Wood floors. Located on a non thru street/cul-de-sac lot w/more than 1/4 acre, your private oasis awaits you. Westfield High School Pyramid.