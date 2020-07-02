All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4317 LEES CORNER ROAD

4317 Lees Corner Road · (703) 436-6964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4317 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA 20151

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard. Tons of outdoor space perfect for summer gatherings. Indoor storage area. Near the Chantilly Regional Library, and Frog Branch Park with scenic trails neighboring the property. The neighborhood is incredibly convenient with great shopping and commuting options. Square footage appears wrong on tax records, owner reports square footage is 1,950.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have any available units?
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have?
Some of 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD offers parking.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 LEES CORNER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
