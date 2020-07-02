4317 LEES CORNER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard. Tons of outdoor space perfect for summer gatherings. Indoor storage area. Near the Chantilly Regional Library, and Frog Branch Park with scenic trails neighboring the property. The neighborhood is incredibly convenient with great shopping and commuting options. Square footage appears wrong on tax records, owner reports square footage is 1,950.