4217 KINCAID COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Beautiful remodeled 4 beds/ 3 baths throughout ready for a good tenant who will continue to care it. No pets and no smoking accepted. beautiful remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinet, SS appliances. Roof, windows, water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring all are recently updated. Large & peaceful backyard with fully fenced and trex deck. Located in top rated Chantilly HS pyramid. easy access to route 50, 28, Fairfax County Parkway, interstate 66 and Dulles Airport. Near many good restaurants, wegman, costco