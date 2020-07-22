All apartments in Chantilly
4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT

4122 Winter Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Winter Harbor Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous, BEST-IN-CLASS, townhouse in Winding Brook. First-time rental in fantastic condition. Neutral paint with bright, sunny kitchen and bay window. Special Features include: Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceramic tile. Open concept living with cozy fireplace & deck off Living Room! Wood plank LVT and newer carpet. Updated vanities & fixtures in baths. Extra attic storage and large closets. Lower level laundry opens to stone, private fenced patio ready for entertaining. Fantastic community pool, tennis courts, tot lots and dog park amenities. Abundant shopping and restaurants nearby. Easy access to commuter routes (Route 50/28/FFC Pkwy). Pets case-by-case. Property professionally managed. Available immediately. WELCOME HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have any available units?
4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have?
Some of 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT offer parking?
No, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT has a pool.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
