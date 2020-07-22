4122 WINTER HARBOR COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous, BEST-IN-CLASS, townhouse in Winding Brook. First-time rental in fantastic condition. Neutral paint with bright, sunny kitchen and bay window. Special Features include: Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceramic tile. Open concept living with cozy fireplace & deck off Living Room! Wood plank LVT and newer carpet. Updated vanities & fixtures in baths. Extra attic storage and large closets. Lower level laundry opens to stone, private fenced patio ready for entertaining. Fantastic community pool, tennis courts, tot lots and dog park amenities. Abundant shopping and restaurants nearby. Easy access to commuter routes (Route 50/28/FFC Pkwy). Pets case-by-case. Property professionally managed. Available immediately. WELCOME HOME!!