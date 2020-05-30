3749 MAZEWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FABULOUS 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE is prime location and in excellent condition*2 MASTER SUITES with cathedral ceilings and each with its own full bath*Large updated kitchen has granite counters and SS appliances*Large eat-in kitchen/separate breakfast room*Big bay window in living room*Deck off of kitchen overlooks treed common area and pond with views of extended green space*Fully finished basement has rec room with fireplace and walk out to private patio as well as large utility room with full sized washer and dryer*Owner prefers 2 year lease*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*APPLY ONLINE....SEE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS IN BRIGHT DOCUMENTS*