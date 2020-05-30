FABULOUS 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE is prime location and in excellent condition*2 MASTER SUITES with cathedral ceilings and each with its own full bath*Large updated kitchen has granite counters and SS appliances*Large eat-in kitchen/separate breakfast room*Big bay window in living room*Deck off of kitchen overlooks treed common area and pond with views of extended green space*Fully finished basement has rec room with fireplace and walk out to private patio as well as large utility room with full sized washer and dryer*Owner prefers 2 year lease*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*APPLY ONLINE....SEE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS IN BRIGHT DOCUMENTS*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have any available units?
3749 MAZEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3749 MAZEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.