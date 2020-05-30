All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

3749 MAZEWOOD LANE

3749 Mazewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3749 Mazewood Lane, Chantilly, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FABULOUS 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE is prime location and in excellent condition*2 MASTER SUITES with cathedral ceilings and each with its own full bath*Large updated kitchen has granite counters and SS appliances*Large eat-in kitchen/separate breakfast room*Big bay window in living room*Deck off of kitchen overlooks treed common area and pond with views of extended green space*Fully finished basement has rec room with fireplace and walk out to private patio as well as large utility room with full sized washer and dryer*Owner prefers 2 year lease*NO PETS*NO SMOKING*APPLY ONLINE....SEE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS IN BRIGHT DOCUMENTS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have any available units?
3749 MAZEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3749 MAZEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3749 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
