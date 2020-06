Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

What a gem! This three level home includes two master suites upstairs each with full baths and vaulted ceilings. The lower level has a large den or third bedroom suite with private bath and tub with jets. Main level includes eat in kitchen, large dining area and large family room with a private deck off the family room. Nice setting that backs to trees and a lovely private view.