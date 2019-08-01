15114 BERNADETTE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

First time rental in Chantilly available for occupancy on Aug. 31. Dogs welcome. Updated sun filled 3 level colonial with over 2,000 s.f. of living space. Charming wrap around front porch complete with a swing and a large fenced in back yard. Main level with formal dining room, living room, full bath, and kitchen with space for a table. 3 bedrooms on the upper level and one full bath. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans. Partially finished basement with a bonus room, separate laundry room with full-size washer/dryer+folding area and a work room with a built-in work bench. The back yard has a deck with a pergola, fire pit and raised garden beds for vegetable gardening! Perfect for pets/kids, entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at the office. Close to many government agencies including NRO and associated contractors along the Dulles corridor, 10.8 miles to Dulles Airport, minutes to both the Pleasant Valley golf course and the Cub Run Rec Center. Located in the popular Westfield High School pyramid. Planning to commute to the city, there's a park-and-ride bus to the Reston Metro Station (the silver line) just two miles away. Lawn service included in the monthly rent.