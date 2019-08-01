All apartments in Chantilly
15114 BERNADETTE COURT

15114 Bernadette Court · No Longer Available
Location

15114 Bernadette Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First time rental in Chantilly available for occupancy on Aug. 31. Dogs welcome. Updated sun filled 3 level colonial with over 2,000 s.f. of living space. Charming wrap around front porch complete with a swing and a large fenced in back yard. Main level with formal dining room, living room, full bath, and kitchen with space for a table. 3 bedrooms on the upper level and one full bath. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans. Partially finished basement with a bonus room, separate laundry room with full-size washer/dryer+folding area and a work room with a built-in work bench. The back yard has a deck with a pergola, fire pit and raised garden beds for vegetable gardening! Perfect for pets/kids, entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at the office. Close to many government agencies including NRO and associated contractors along the Dulles corridor, 10.8 miles to Dulles Airport, minutes to both the Pleasant Valley golf course and the Cub Run Rec Center. Located in the popular Westfield High School pyramid. Planning to commute to the city, there's a park-and-ride bus to the Reston Metro Station (the silver line) just two miles away. Lawn service included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have any available units?
15114 BERNADETTE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have?
Some of 15114 BERNADETTE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15114 BERNADETTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15114 BERNADETTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15114 BERNADETTE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT offers parking.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have a pool?
No, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15114 BERNADETTE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15114 BERNADETTE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
