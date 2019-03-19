All apartments in Chantilly
Find more places like 13625 Stepney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
13625 Stepney Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13625 Stepney Lane

13625 Stepney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chantilly
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13625 Stepney Lane, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e98ddc50fb ----
Newer Roof/Windows/HVAC/Carpet*Well Kept End Unit TH on HUGE .23 acre Lot with Fenced Rear with Shed and Patio Access from Living Room with Wood Fireplace and Hardwood Floors*Formal Dining Room off Kitchen with Hardwood Floor (Hutch may convey)*Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances/Granite Counters and Custom Tile Backsplash*Master Suite w/Private Bath Two Closets (1 walk in)*Spacious Rec Room in Basement with Wood Fireplace and Bedroom with Full Bath*Close to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes and Vienna Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 Stepney Lane have any available units?
13625 Stepney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13625 Stepney Lane have?
Some of 13625 Stepney Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 Stepney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13625 Stepney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 Stepney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane offer parking?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane have a pool?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane have accessible units?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 Stepney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 Stepney Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13625 Stepney Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chantilly 1 BedroomsChantilly Apartments with Garage
Chantilly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChantilly Apartments with Pool
Chantilly Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Accokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University