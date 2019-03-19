13625 Stepney Lane

Amenities

Newer Roof/Windows/HVAC/Carpet*Well Kept End Unit TH on HUGE .23 acre Lot with Fenced Rear with Shed and Patio Access from Living Room with Wood Fireplace and Hardwood Floors*Formal Dining Room off Kitchen with Hardwood Floor (Hutch may convey)*Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances/Granite Counters and Custom Tile Backsplash*Master Suite w/Private Bath Two Closets (1 walk in)*Spacious Rec Room in Basement with Wood Fireplace and Bedroom with Full Bath*Close to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes and Vienna Metro