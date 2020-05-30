All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE

13503 Tabscott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13503 Tabscott Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
4BR, 2BA Single Family Home in sought after Brookfield. Sparkling hardwood floors on upper level. Entertaining size living room with lots of natural light. Separate elegant dining room offers chair rail and French doors which lead to screened-in-porch that makes it easy to entertain family and friends. Efficiently designed kitchen with newer appliances, cabinets and tile back-splash. Main level provides wall to wall carpeting, huge recreation room, 2 bedrooms offered on entry level, full bath and side access to driveway. Large fenced backyard offers a patio area and mature trees provide shady comfort and privacy. Conveniently located to route 50, 28, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have any available units?
13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have?
Some of 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
