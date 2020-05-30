13503 TABSCOTT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

4BR, 2BA Single Family Home in sought after Brookfield. Sparkling hardwood floors on upper level. Entertaining size living room with lots of natural light. Separate elegant dining room offers chair rail and French doors which lead to screened-in-porch that makes it easy to entertain family and friends. Efficiently designed kitchen with newer appliances, cabinets and tile back-splash. Main level provides wall to wall carpeting, huge recreation room, 2 bedrooms offered on entry level, full bath and side access to driveway. Large fenced backyard offers a patio area and mature trees provide shady comfort and privacy. Conveniently located to route 50, 28, shops and restaurants.