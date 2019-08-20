All apartments in Cascades
46871 REDFOX COURT
46871 REDFOX COURT

46871 Redfox Court · No Longer Available
Location

46871 Redfox Court, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Rare opportunity to rent a beautifully maintained Colonial in Potomac Lakes. Home is Professionally managed. Property located on a quiet Cul De Sac with its back facing towards the trees. Garage has been converted to a In-Law suite. Hardwoods throughout main level. Basement level features huge space for entertainment area and relaxing. Minutes away from major roads, shopping and Dulles Airport. Great Community with Jog/Bike Paths, Pool, Basketball, Tot Lots & More! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 7 & 28.Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room, Bar Area, Office/Den, Exercise Room & Full Bath! Potomac Falls HS. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have any available units?
46871 REDFOX COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46871 REDFOX COURT have?
Some of 46871 REDFOX COURT's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46871 REDFOX COURT currently offering any rent specials?
46871 REDFOX COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46871 REDFOX COURT pet-friendly?
No, 46871 REDFOX COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT offer parking?
Yes, 46871 REDFOX COURT offers parking.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46871 REDFOX COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have a pool?
Yes, 46871 REDFOX COURT has a pool.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have accessible units?
No, 46871 REDFOX COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 46871 REDFOX COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46871 REDFOX COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 46871 REDFOX COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
