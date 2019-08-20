46871 REDFOX COURT

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a beautifully maintained Colonial in Potomac Lakes. Home is Professionally managed. Property located on a quiet Cul De Sac with its back facing towards the trees. Garage has been converted to a In-Law suite. Hardwoods throughout main level. Basement level features huge space for entertainment area and relaxing. Minutes away from major roads, shopping and Dulles Airport. Great Community with Jog/Bike Paths, Pool, Basketball, Tot Lots & More! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 7 & 28.Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room, Bar Area, Office/Den, Exercise Room & Full Bath! Potomac Falls HS. A Must See!