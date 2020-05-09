All apartments in Cascades
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:16 AM

46614 Drysdale Ter #100

46614 Drysdale Terrace · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
Location

46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths. Split bedroom plan for privacy with walk-in closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Neutral designer colors and bright bay window with eat-in style kitchen. Full size pantry, mantled gas fireplace, washer/dryer, and dont forget the great balcony! Lots of parking, and located just off of the Algonkian Parkway, minutes to Dulles Town Center. NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & Lease required. Application is available on: www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com

(RLNE1982522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have any available units?
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have?
Some of 46614 Drysdale Ter #100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 currently offering any rent specials?
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 is pet friendly.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 offer parking?
Yes, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 does offer parking.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have a pool?
Yes, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 has a pool.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have accessible units?
No, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46614 Drysdale Ter #100 does not have units with air conditioning.

