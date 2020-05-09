Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths. Split bedroom plan for privacy with walk-in closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Neutral designer colors and bright bay window with eat-in style kitchen. Full size pantry, mantled gas fireplace, washer/dryer, and dont forget the great balcony! Lots of parking, and located just off of the Algonkian Parkway, minutes to Dulles Town Center. NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & Lease required. Application is available on: www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com



(RLNE1982522)