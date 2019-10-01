46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to your own private retreat! Lovely, updated 4 BR home on corner cul-de-sac lot surrounded by trees. Walkout lower level to custom paved patio, fire pit and stone retaining wall extension. The home boasts custom basement with a full wet bar, Built-in wine rack in a large and spacious entertaining room separated by oversized French doors. 2nd Large open area can be used for pool table, game room, exercise room or both. Separate Office/5th bedroom with closets as well. Lots of storage too.Main level has 2 story foyer with hardwood flooring, formal LR & DR with view of trees. Family room has gas fireplace with large bump out sunroom filled with natural light. On 2nd level, all 4 bedrooms have been freshly painted and all new carpets installed. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling and sitting area. All bathrooms have just been renovated & upgraded with new tile & vanity giving it a modern contemporary look. Enjoy and entertain outdoors on your spacious deck. Perfectly located in the heart of Sterling. Just minuets away from shops and dining and to all major roads.