Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE

46584 Hollymead Place · No Longer Available
Location

46584 Hollymead Place, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
pool table
Welcome to your own private retreat! Lovely, updated 4 BR home on corner cul-de-sac lot surrounded by trees. Walkout lower level to custom paved patio, fire pit and stone retaining wall extension. The home boasts custom basement with a full wet bar, Built-in wine rack in a large and spacious entertaining room separated by oversized French doors. 2nd Large open area can be used for pool table, game room, exercise room or both. Separate Office/5th bedroom with closets as well. Lots of storage too.Main level has 2 story foyer with hardwood flooring, formal LR & DR with view of trees. Family room has gas fireplace with large bump out sunroom filled with natural light. On 2nd level, all 4 bedrooms have been freshly painted and all new carpets installed. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling and sitting area. All bathrooms have just been renovated & upgraded with new tile & vanity giving it a modern contemporary look. Enjoy and entertain outdoors on your spacious deck. Perfectly located in the heart of Sterling. Just minuets away from shops and dining and to all major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have any available units?
46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have?
Some of 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE offer parking?
No, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have a pool?
No, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46584 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
