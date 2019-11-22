46529 RIVER MEADOWS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Backs to Trees!! AND Brand NEW inside!! No loud road or other townhome. Quiet and Private, Garage and loads of guest parking. Pretty, sunny park with benches feet away. Just redone, fresh designer paint, all new flooring, Gorgeous Hardwood, ALL New Kitchen;white cabinets, stainless appliances....Huge Master with separate soaking tub and shower and double sinks. This place is Gorgeous!! End unit townhome with loads of windows on all 3 sides, Super Sunny! New Trex decking. Walk to all the Best shopping and restaurants, Starbucks,GIANT ect.. vacant and ready for new tenant.Call Zach to see 703.447.8988. *Interior pics coming...