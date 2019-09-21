All apartments in Cascades
46368 UTICA SQUARE

46368 Utica Square · No Longer Available
Location

46368 Utica Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy open concept living in the heart of Cascades. Kitchen has stainless appliances and opens out to open living/dining area. Main level has laminate wood floors throughout. Upper level has 2 spacious size bedrooms with 2 full baths. Carpet on upper level upgraded. 2 car garage means lots of space for the car and storage. Walk to retail/grocery/restaurants. Great commute right off Rt. 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have any available units?
46368 UTICA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have?
Some of 46368 UTICA SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46368 UTICA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46368 UTICA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46368 UTICA SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 46368 UTICA SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 46368 UTICA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46368 UTICA SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have a pool?
No, 46368 UTICA SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46368 UTICA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46368 UTICA SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46368 UTICA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46368 UTICA SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
