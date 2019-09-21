46368 UTICA SQUARE

Amenities

Enjoy open concept living in the heart of Cascades. Kitchen has stainless appliances and opens out to open living/dining area. Main level has laminate wood floors throughout. Upper level has 2 spacious size bedrooms with 2 full baths. Carpet on upper level upgraded. 2 car garage means lots of space for the car and storage. Walk to retail/grocery/restaurants. Great commute right off Rt. 7.