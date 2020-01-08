All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46366 MONOCACY SQUARE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

46366 MONOCACY SQUARE

46366 Monocacy Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46366 Monocacy Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-level townhouse with garage. Enjoy the updated kitchen with S/S appliances, ML hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and custom patio. Conveniently located, walk to NVCC, coffee shops, supermarket, fitness center and restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy. FLOORPLAN NOTE: No baths located on the main level. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located on the upper 1 level with a shared full bath. Master bedroom is separately located on the upper 2 level with master bath suite (stand-in shower+soak in tub). Dogs will be considered on a case to case basis with a $300 non-refundable deposit. NO cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have any available units?
46366 MONOCACY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have?
Some of 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46366 MONOCACY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have a pool?
No, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46366 MONOCACY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia