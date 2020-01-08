46366 MONOCACY SQUARE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3-level townhouse with garage. Enjoy the updated kitchen with S/S appliances, ML hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and custom patio. Conveniently located, walk to NVCC, coffee shops, supermarket, fitness center and restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy. FLOORPLAN NOTE: No baths located on the main level. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located on the upper 1 level with a shared full bath. Master bedroom is separately located on the upper 2 level with master bath suite (stand-in shower+soak in tub). Dogs will be considered on a case to case basis with a $300 non-refundable deposit. NO cats allowed.