46348 PRYOR SQUARE

Amenities
Professional photos coming soon. Nicely updated and very clean. Current tenants are meticulous housekeepers. This is an exceptional rental property. Granite counters, wood floors in kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room, spacious master suite with private bath, dual vanities, large shower, 2 closets (1 walk-in). Nice sized second bedroom and second bath upstairs. Laundry room on lower level. Charming balcony/patio on front of home. Huge 2.5 car garage with epoxy floors. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, Giant, library, Gold's gym, summer farmer's market. Loads of amenities, pool, courts, paths, etc.! Available June 1!