All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46348 PRYOR SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46348 PRYOR SQUARE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

46348 PRYOR SQUARE

46348 Pryor Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46348 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Professional photos coming soon. Nicely updated and very clean. Current tenants are meticulous housekeepers. This is an exceptional rental property. Granite counters, wood floors in kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room, spacious master suite with private bath, dual vanities, large shower, 2 closets (1 walk-in). Nice sized second bedroom and second bath upstairs. Laundry room on lower level. Charming balcony/patio on front of home. Huge 2.5 car garage with epoxy floors. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, Giant, library, Gold's gym, summer farmer's market. Loads of amenities, pool, courts, paths, etc.! Available June 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have any available units?
46348 PRYOR SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have?
Some of 46348 PRYOR SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46348 PRYOR SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46348 PRYOR SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46348 PRYOR SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE offers parking.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE has a pool.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46348 PRYOR SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46348 PRYOR SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia