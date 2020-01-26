46321 HAVEN TERRACE

Amenities

This 3 bedroom/3.5 bath end-unit townhouse in Cascades (Sterling, VA area) has new flooring on all three floors, a fenced-in private backyard, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, wood-burning fireplace, a brand-new deck for barbecues, a finished lower level with a full bath, and a one-car garage with additional driveway parking. Walk to Potowmack Elementary, Giant, Home Depot, Post Office, Library. Enjoy everything Cascades has to offer: 5 Community centers, 5 Pools, 2 Exercise facilities, 15 Tennis Courts at 7 locations, 25 Tot lots, 10 Multi-use courts, 1 Multi-use field, and 1 Bocce Ball court. Minutes away from Routes 7, 28, Toll Road and Dulles Airport. Renter pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA fees.