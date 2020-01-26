All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46321 HAVEN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46321 HAVEN TERRACE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:57 AM

46321 HAVEN TERRACE

46321 Haven Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46321 Haven Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This 3 bedroom/3.5 bath end-unit townhouse in Cascades (Sterling, VA area) has new flooring on all three floors, a fenced-in private backyard, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, wood-burning fireplace, a brand-new deck for barbecues, a finished lower level with a full bath, and a one-car garage with additional driveway parking. Walk to Potowmack Elementary, Giant, Home Depot, Post Office, Library. Enjoy everything Cascades has to offer: 5 Community centers, 5 Pools, 2 Exercise facilities, 15 Tennis Courts at 7 locations, 25 Tot lots, 10 Multi-use courts, 1 Multi-use field, and 1 Bocce Ball court. Minutes away from Routes 7, 28, Toll Road and Dulles Airport. Renter pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have any available units?
46321 HAVEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have?
Some of 46321 HAVEN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46321 HAVEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
46321 HAVEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46321 HAVEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46321 HAVEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46321 HAVEN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia