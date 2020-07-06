46189 CECIL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement. This property includes a two-car garage. Just a stone's throw from Route 7 and many shops, restaurants, and entertainment!Agents: $50 application fee for anyone 18 years of age or older. Earnest money deposit of$2400 must accompany the application. DUE TO COVID19 VIRUS GUIDELINES, NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT APPOINTMENT PLEASE. (PLEASE USE MASKS) THANKS FOR SHOWING.