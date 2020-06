21210 MCFADDEN SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

***SPACIOUS 4TH FLOOR CONDO WITH LOFT***VAULTED CEILING WITH SKYLIGHT!***WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOMS*THE KITCHEN HAS TONS OF STORAGE WITH THE CHERRY CABINETS, GAS RANGE, BUILT IN MICROHOOD, REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER AND CORIAN COUNTER TOPS*FULL SIZE UPDATED WASHER AND DRYER*MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET*LIVING ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILING WITH A SKY LIGHT AND ACCESS TO BALCONY*LARGE BATHROOM WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE VANITY WITH PULL OUT DRAWERS*UPDATED LIGHTING*GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION ADJACENT TO 7W/28/267***GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, LIBRARY, COSTCO, OFFICES, MAJOR SHOPPING & COLLEGE MINUTES AWAY***ALL IN THE CENTER OF STERLING/POTOMAC LAKES BUT TUCKED AWAY***