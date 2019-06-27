All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 20930 TRINITY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
20930 TRINITY SQUARE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

20930 TRINITY SQUARE

20930 Trinity Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20930 Trinity Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Rare and unique inventory in the much desired Potomac Lakes community! This property has everything you could need or want, it has 3 bedrooms upstairs with an additional flex room on the main level, a new contemporary IKEA kitchen, a home theater, two large decks on the main and lower level with fresh paint, and LOTS of community amenities. Centrally located in Sterling, perfect for commuters. Driving access to Washington DC or western Loudoun, very close to Dulles International Airport. Living/dining/kitchen floor plan can be easily and cheaply reconfigured for more open floor plan, dividing wall added by current owner to frame the den. The townhomes in this phase of the neighborhood don't come up very often, you don't want to miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have any available units?
20930 TRINITY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have?
Some of 20930 TRINITY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20930 TRINITY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20930 TRINITY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20930 TRINITY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20930 TRINITY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20930 TRINITY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia