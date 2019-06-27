20930 TRINITY SQUARE

Amenities

Rare and unique inventory in the much desired Potomac Lakes community! This property has everything you could need or want, it has 3 bedrooms upstairs with an additional flex room on the main level, a new contemporary IKEA kitchen, a home theater, two large decks on the main and lower level with fresh paint, and LOTS of community amenities. Centrally located in Sterling, perfect for commuters. Driving access to Washington DC or western Loudoun, very close to Dulles International Airport. Living/dining/kitchen floor plan can be easily and cheaply reconfigured for more open floor plan, dividing wall added by current owner to frame the den. The townhomes in this phase of the neighborhood don't come up very often, you don't want to miss it!