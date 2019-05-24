All apartments in Cascades
May 24 2019

20616 Cherrywood Ct.

20616 Cherrywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

20616 Cherrywood Court, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17cca1e05b ---- Bright Open Floorplan with 4 Bedrooms & 4.5 Baths. Over 4000 sqft of Finished Space on 3 levels. Main Level Features Hardwood Flooring, Huge Gourmet Eat in Kitchen w/Island & Breakfast Bar. Family Room Opens to Gorgeous Sunroom/Solarium Overlooking Fenced Back Yard and Common Area. Custom Deck Walks Down to Fenced Back Yard. Upper Level Features Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area & Luxury Master Bath Plus 3 Other Spacious Bedrooms & 2 More Full Baths. Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room, Bar Area, Office/Den, Exercise Room & Full Bath! Great Community with Jog/Bike Paths, Pool, Basketball, Tot Lots & More! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 7 & 28. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have any available units?
20616 Cherrywood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have?
Some of 20616 Cherrywood Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20616 Cherrywood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
20616 Cherrywood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20616 Cherrywood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. offer parking?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. has a pool.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20616 Cherrywood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20616 Cherrywood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

