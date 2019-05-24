20616 Cherrywood Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17cca1e05b ---- Bright Open Floorplan with 4 Bedrooms & 4.5 Baths. Over 4000 sqft of Finished Space on 3 levels. Main Level Features Hardwood Flooring, Huge Gourmet Eat in Kitchen w/Island & Breakfast Bar. Family Room Opens to Gorgeous Sunroom/Solarium Overlooking Fenced Back Yard and Common Area. Custom Deck Walks Down to Fenced Back Yard. Upper Level Features Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area & Luxury Master Bath Plus 3 Other Spacious Bedrooms & 2 More Full Baths. Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room, Bar Area, Office/Den, Exercise Room & Full Bath! Great Community with Jog/Bike Paths, Pool, Basketball, Tot Lots & More! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Routes 7 & 28. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!