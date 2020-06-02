All apartments in Cascades
20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY

20573 Tanglewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

20573 Tanglewood Way, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
RENTAL IS FOR BASEMENT ONLY. Private entrance around back to basement. Huge space with two bedrooms, wet bar, private bathroom, walk in closet and living room space. PLEASE NO SMOKERS OR PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS. The basement includes private laundry, 2 burner cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Use of backyard oasis and utilities included in rent. Awesome community with 5 pools, tennis, exercise room and walking distance to the Potomac River. Minutes to Dulles, RT 7, RT 28, tollway, commuters bus to DC. and Reston Metro. Please contact agent for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have any available units?
20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have?
Some of 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY offer parking?
No, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

