20573 TANGLEWOOD WAY

RENTAL IS FOR BASEMENT ONLY. Private entrance around back to basement. Huge space with two bedrooms, wet bar, private bathroom, walk in closet and living room space. PLEASE NO SMOKERS OR PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS. The basement includes private laundry, 2 burner cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Use of backyard oasis and utilities included in rent. Awesome community with 5 pools, tennis, exercise room and walking distance to the Potomac River. Minutes to Dulles, RT 7, RT 28, tollway, commuters bus to DC. and Reston Metro. Please contact agent for private showing.