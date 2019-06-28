20548 Grant Court, Cascades, VA 20165 Potomac Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has it all! Large home at end of cul-de-sac. Private lot backing to trees. 3-car garage! 5 bedrooms plus bonus room in basement that can be used as bedroom. 4 full bath! Bedroom and full bath on main level. Hardwoods throughout main. Large eat-in Kitchen opens to family room. Formal living & dining rooms. Huge deck off kitchen. Office on upper level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have any available units?
20548 GRANT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20548 GRANT COURT have?
Some of 20548 GRANT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20548 GRANT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20548 GRANT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.