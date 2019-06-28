All apartments in Cascades
20548 GRANT COURT

20548 Grant Court · No Longer Available
Location

20548 Grant Court, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

This home has it all! Large home at end of cul-de-sac. Private lot backing to trees. 3-car garage! 5 bedrooms plus bonus room in basement that can be used as bedroom. 4 full bath! Bedroom and full bath on main level. Hardwoods throughout main. Large eat-in Kitchen opens to family room. Formal living & dining rooms. Huge deck off kitchen. Office on upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20548 GRANT COURT have any available units?
20548 GRANT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20548 GRANT COURT have?
Some of 20548 GRANT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20548 GRANT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20548 GRANT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20548 GRANT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20548 GRANT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20548 GRANT COURT offers parking.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20548 GRANT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have a pool?
No, 20548 GRANT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have accessible units?
No, 20548 GRANT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20548 GRANT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20548 GRANT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20548 GRANT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
