20548 GRANT COURT

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

This home has it all! Large home at end of cul-de-sac. Private lot backing to trees. 3-car garage! 5 bedrooms plus bonus room in basement that can be used as bedroom. 4 full bath! Bedroom and full bath on main level. Hardwoods throughout main. Large eat-in Kitchen opens to family room. Formal living & dining rooms. Huge deck off kitchen. Office on upper level.