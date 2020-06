Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Immaculate End Unit Townhome in sought after Potomac Lakes. Many updates, including Kitchen and Bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpets. Basement with bonus room, Eat in Kitchen, master with large walk-in closet and dual vanities, as well as perfect outdoor space. Close to local schools, shops, restaurants, supermarkets, as well as Route 7 and Route 28 for commuters. Access to pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lots, gym. This is the one you've been waiting for.