20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious townhouse with built-ins and wood floor throughout. Next to the park. Enjoy tree views from nice deck. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ample storage throughout the whole house. Master bedroom with soaring tub, separate shower, & vaulted ceiling. 2 gas fireplaces. Custom oak&marble wet bar, recessed lights in the lower level. Close to shops like Costco, restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment. Park&ride bus to metro station nearby. Easy access to 7100, Rt.7, Rt.28, & Cascade parkway.