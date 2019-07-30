All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:14 PM

20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE

20344 Ashcroft Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20344 Ashcroft Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious townhouse with built-ins and wood floor throughout. Next to the park. Enjoy tree views from nice deck. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ample storage throughout the whole house. Master bedroom with soaring tub, separate shower, & vaulted ceiling. 2 gas fireplaces. Custom oak&marble wet bar, recessed lights in the lower level. Close to shops like Costco, restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment. Park&ride bus to metro station nearby. Easy access to 7100, Rt.7, Rt.28, & Cascade parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have any available units?
20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have?
Some of 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20344 ASHCROFT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCascades 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cascades Apartments with BalconiesCascades Apartments with Parking
Cascades Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VA
Newington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America