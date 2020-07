Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Look no further, you have found the one! You have to see all that this home has inside, including a great Mud Room! Perfect for this time of year! Great school pyramid, close to Parkway, 495, shopping and restaurants! A MUST SEE!