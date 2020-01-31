5303 CARTHAGE LANE

Amenities

Lovely bright, spacious, sparkling 3-level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath move-in ready single family home tucked away on a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Fresh paint, new premium neutral colored carpets, LED lighting, hardwood on main level, and new maintenance-free flooring in basement and baths. Attached garage enters into kitchen. Large master bedroom has walkin and second closet. Upgraded energy efficient Windows with new cordless blinds throughout. Energy efficient central gas heating and A/C . Plenty of storage space in the basement. Private fenced backyard with composite deck - backs to trees and rear fence exit near community swimming pool. Home adjacent to pool and tennis in sought after Lake Braddock community. Close to numerous shopping centers and restaurants, George Mason University, express bus, And VRE. This community also has a beautiful lake with 1.6 mile perimeter, jogging trails, and tot playgrounds - All this in the heart of Burke - Don't miss this opportunity!