Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:50 PM

5303 CARTHAGE LANE

5303 Carthage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Carthage Lane, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely bright, spacious, sparkling 3-level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath move-in ready single family home tucked away on a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Fresh paint, new premium neutral colored carpets, LED lighting, hardwood on main level, and new maintenance-free flooring in basement and baths. Attached garage enters into kitchen. Large master bedroom has walkin and second closet. Upgraded energy efficient Windows with new cordless blinds throughout. Energy efficient central gas heating and A/C . Plenty of storage space in the basement. Private fenced backyard with composite deck - backs to trees and rear fence exit near community swimming pool. Home adjacent to pool and tennis in sought after Lake Braddock community. Close to numerous shopping centers and restaurants, George Mason University, express bus, And VRE. This community also has a beautiful lake with 1.6 mile perimeter, jogging trails, and tot playgrounds - All this in the heart of Burke - Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have any available units?
5303 CARTHAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have?
Some of 5303 CARTHAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 CARTHAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5303 CARTHAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 CARTHAGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE offers parking.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE has a pool.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 CARTHAGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5303 CARTHAGE LANE has units with air conditioning.

