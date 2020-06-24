9635 HILLOCK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Unbelievable All Brick Side Entrance ~3,000 sqft Townhome in Fantastic Burke Community Gives the Feel of Single Family Home! * Four Legitimate Bedrooms on Upper Level and Two Full Baths Also * New Flooring Throughout * Updated and Upgraded Windows * Gleaming Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen * Main Level Boasts Large Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Family Room, plus Living Room with Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and a Powder Room * Huge Rec Room on Lower Level Walks Out to Patio and Big Private Yard Surrounded by Trees and Overlooking the Lake. * You'll Also Find the Laundry Room, Lots of Storage and another Full Bath on the Lower Level * Home Comes with Two Assigned Parking Spaces plus Visitor & Street Parking Close By * Commuting is a Breeze with Easy Access to Fairfax County Parkway(quickly get to 395, 95, 495, 66), Bus Lines, Slug Lots, Commuter Lots, Springfield/Franconia Metro and multiple VRE Stations * Burke Offers Five Pools(membership separate) with Community Centers, Parks, Nature Trails and a multitude of Shopping and Restaurant Options. * Come See This Fantastic Home Today!