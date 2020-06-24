All apartments in Burke Centre
9635 HILLOCK COURT
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

9635 HILLOCK COURT

9635 Hillock Court · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Hillock Court, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unbelievable All Brick Side Entrance ~3,000 sqft Townhome in Fantastic Burke Community Gives the Feel of Single Family Home! * Four Legitimate Bedrooms on Upper Level and Two Full Baths Also * New Flooring Throughout * Updated and Upgraded Windows * Gleaming Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen * Main Level Boasts Large Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Family Room, plus Living Room with Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and a Powder Room * Huge Rec Room on Lower Level Walks Out to Patio and Big Private Yard Surrounded by Trees and Overlooking the Lake. * You'll Also Find the Laundry Room, Lots of Storage and another Full Bath on the Lower Level * Home Comes with Two Assigned Parking Spaces plus Visitor & Street Parking Close By * Commuting is a Breeze with Easy Access to Fairfax County Parkway(quickly get to 395, 95, 495, 66), Bus Lines, Slug Lots, Commuter Lots, Springfield/Franconia Metro and multiple VRE Stations * Burke Offers Five Pools(membership separate) with Community Centers, Parks, Nature Trails and a multitude of Shopping and Restaurant Options. * Come See This Fantastic Home Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have any available units?
9635 HILLOCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have?
Some of 9635 HILLOCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 HILLOCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9635 HILLOCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 HILLOCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9635 HILLOCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9635 HILLOCK COURT offers parking.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9635 HILLOCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9635 HILLOCK COURT has a pool.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 9635 HILLOCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 HILLOCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9635 HILLOCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9635 HILLOCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

