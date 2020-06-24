All apartments in Burke Centre
5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79
5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79

Location

5965 First Landing Way, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Very nice, spacious 3 br, 2.5 bath, renovated with many upgrades including upstairs bathrooms and kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets, huge green space, walk to shops, transportation, bus, restaurants, VRE, close to schools, amenities include 5 pools, 50 miles of walking trails, common areas, community activities, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots and playgrounds, lake close by, water and sewer included in rent, no yard maintenance, walk out, Robinson schools,,apply online at longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have any available units?
5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have?
Some of 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 currently offering any rent specials?
5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 pet-friendly?
No, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 offer parking?
Yes, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 offers parking.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have a pool?
Yes, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 has a pool.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have accessible units?
No, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79 does not have units with air conditioning.

