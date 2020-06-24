5965 FIRST LANDING WAY #79

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Very nice, spacious 3 br, 2.5 bath, renovated with many upgrades including upstairs bathrooms and kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets, huge green space, walk to shops, transportation, bus, restaurants, VRE, close to schools, amenities include 5 pools, 50 miles of walking trails, common areas, community activities, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots and playgrounds, lake close by, water and sewer included in rent, no yard maintenance, walk out, Robinson schools,,apply online at longandfoster.com