5935 OAK LEATHER DRIVE

Amenities

garage pool tennis court fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Sorry No Pets-Freshly paint and new carpet just installed*Home to be professionally cleaned*Kitchen has large breakfast area, gas cooking, built-in microwave, side-by-side fridge, ceramic tile flooring, & large breakfast area*Great size 2 car garage (note: no garage door openers)*3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths Upstairs*4th Bedroom Lower Level w/Powder Room*Family Room w/Fireplace*Burke Centre has tons of walking paths, 5 pools (separate pool membership fee), tennis, party rooms, etc. People come from all over to visit the Burke Festival in September. Lots of nearby shopping in sought after Burke Centre including Kohls, Safeway, Giant, Walmart, Target, etc*Nearby Burke VRE*Quick access to Fairfax County Pkwy*2 Year lease preferred*NO COSIGNERS (do not even ask)*SORRY OWNER IS NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE VOUCHER PROGRAM*If more then 2 applicants management uses the highest and lowest incomes to qualify with 40 times income to qualify minimum*Application Fee $40 per adult required in certified funds w/application*NVAR application fee*Earnest money $2500 required in certified funds w/application