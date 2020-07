Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH CONDO IN CHARMING BURKE! * MODIFIED AND UPGRADED * KITCHEN IS OPENED UP TO DINING ROOM WITH A PASS THROUGH - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING OR CONVERSING WITH WHOMEVER IS IN THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM * UPDATED and UPGRADED KITCHEN * LOVELY PATIO * IN THE PROCESS OF PAINTING and INSTALLING NEW CARPET . . . RENT WILL INCREASE AFTER THIS WORK IS DONE. IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IN THIS PRICE, MOVE FAST! * CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO ARRANGE A TOUR.